Bath time for the elephants: Public invited to watch Friday

The elephants of the Carson and Barns Big Top Circus are getting a spa day courtesy of the Big Spring Fire Department before their big show on Friday.

The Big Spring Fire Department has partnered up with the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce to help give the elephants of the Carson and Barnes Circus their daily baths and grooming.

“This is something we do with a lot of local fire departments,” said Chad Ridge, of Carson and Barnes Circus. “It’s a fun way for the community to be involved.”

For anyone interested in watching the elephants receive their daily baths it will take place on Friday April 21 at 3:30 p.m at the Howard County Fairgrounds prior to the circus performances. It is free of charge and open to the public.