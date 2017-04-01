Become a volunteer for CASA of WT

CASA of West Texas (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will host an information meeting April 18 on how to become a volunteer for the organization.

CASA volunteers work to move the children through foster care and into safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. CASA is not foster care and volunteers only advocate for the children.

CASA of West Texas is hosting an information meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, in the Open Door Meeting Room, located at 400 Scurry Street, Big Spring, Texas. For more information visit www.casawtx.org or 432-683-1114.