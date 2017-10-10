Big Red Band shines at marching festival

COAHOMA - The Big Red Band marched away from the Concho Classic Marching Festival last Saturday carrying two new trophies to add to its case.

The Coahoma High School band earned a Division I rating for its 2017 contest marching show at the event held in San Angelo which featured bands from Class 1A to Class 6A. Also adding to the growing list of honors under the tenure of Band Director John Landin, the Color Guard earned Outstanding Color Guard for Class 3A schools.

“I am pleased to see the progress we have made on this show,” Landin said. “This performance is the first time our freshmen have marched in a contest. The judges gave us many things to work towards and the kids seem eager to improve.”

For more on this story, see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.