Big Spring’s sales tax allocations up

For the second month in a row, Big Spring showed a net gain in sales tax allocations from the state, according to information released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.

The city of Big Spring received $706,701.96 in sales tax allocations from the state, a 9.5 percent increase over this time last year. This is the second month in a row the city saw a net gain in sales tax allocations, a possible sign the economy may be profiting from the increased activity in the oil and gas industry.

In March, the state distributed $630,684.38, in sales tax to the city of Big Spring. This was a 2.54 percent increase over March 2016 figures.

In Howard County, Coahoma saw a slight increase of sales tax allocation again this month — 4.18 percent — compared to April 2016 but not as large as March’s numbers which came in at 36.99 percent.

Forsan saw a double digit drop of -34.18 percent compared to April 2016. In March, the city of Forsan had a increase of 35.24 percent compared to March 2016.