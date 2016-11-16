Big Spring basketball swept in home opener

The Big Spring Lady Steers fell to the Stanton Lady Buffaloes Tuesday, 72-48 while the Big Spring Steers lost to San Angelo Lake View last night at both team's home opening games. The Lady Steers will travel to Brownfield Saturday for their next matchup while the Steers will go head to head with Pecos at the Steer Gym on Friday.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.