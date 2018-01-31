Big Spring Chamber Extravaganza a success

A Mary Kay Cosmetics Independent Sales Director and “Big Spring community champion,” and the owner of Big Spring’s Sonic Drive-Ins and KBEST Media have been named Howard County Woman and Man of the Year for 2017.

At the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Extravaganza,” Dene Sheppard and Mike Abusaab were presented the honors in front of a packed house which filled the Sonic Floor of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

In addition, SM Energy received the Russ McEwen Community Honor award for their extensive community work around town, and Big Spring and Howard County Relay for Life Community Manager Manny Negron took over the Chamber of Commerce presidency from the outgoing president, Hotel Settles General Manager Andrea Barr.

“I think it was a great success, and I want to thank everyone who came out and made it a success,” said Chamber Director Debbye Valverde. “And thank you to all of our sponsors and all of our members who did come out. Special congratulations to SM Energy, Mike Abusaab, and Dene Sheppard, respectively the Man and Woman of the Year for 2017. So, thanks to everyone who came out. I think it was a success!”

