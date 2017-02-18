Big Spring city, school to hold elections

At least one seat on the Big Spring city council and one on the school district board have garnered enough interest to hold elections so far.

Friday was the last official day to file papers for candidates to have their names listed on the ballot for the May 6 municipal and school trustee elections. Residents have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file the necessary paperwork to run as a write-in candidate.

Incumbent Raul Marquez and challenger Tracy Parker have filed to run for District 1 on the Big Spring City Council. In the Big Spring ISD District 1 race, T.J. Stewart and Thomas Olague have both filed.

Anyone wishing to run as a write-in candidate can file papers at city hall or the school district in which they live.