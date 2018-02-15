Big Spring in compliance with racial profiling law, report says

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Big Spring City Council received the Annual Contact Report for 2017 for the Big Spring Police Department, and heard a summary of its findings.

The report is compiled each year to identify and address "areas of concern regarding racial profiling practices." The report was compiled by Del Carmen Consulting LLC of Grand Prairie, Texas.

"The comparison of motor vehicle contacts showed that the Big Spring Police Department came in contact (in motor vehicle-related incidents) with a smaller percentage of Hispanic drivers than the percentage that resided in Big Spring and had access to vehicles," the report's summary states. "Further, the data suggested that the percentage of Caucasian and African-American drivers that came in contact with the police in 2017 was higher than the percentage of Caucasian and African-American households in Big Spring with access to vehicles. In addition, the data showed that in a large number of instances, officers did not know the race or ethnicity of individuals before detaining them, when compared to instances where officers knew the race/ethnicity of individuals before they were detained."

For the full story, please see Wednesday's paper.