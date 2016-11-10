Big Spring cross country ready for state meet

The Big Spring High School cross country team has wrapped up a district championship, a top-4 finish at regionals, and will now head to the state championship. Cooper Miller, Aaron Martinez, Ian Gonzales, Eric Stinson, Juan Lugo, Manuel Marquez, and Ismael Collazo will each represent Big Spring at the state championship at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on Saturday.

