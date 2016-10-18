Big Spring cross country teams bring home first and second at district meet
Tuesday, October 18, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
The cross country teams for the Big Spring Steers and Lady Steers had an impressive showing at yesterday's district meet.
The boys left Abilene as district champions and the girls as runners up. Both teams will look to build on their success as they travel to Lubbock for the regional meet Oct. 26 at Mae Simmons Park.
For individual results, see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.
