Big Spring, Forsan fall Friday

The Big Spring Steers fell to the Brownwood Lions Friday 57-13 and ended the season without a win in head coach Clint Finley’s first year with the team.

“For these seniors, I’m sorry we didn’t get one for them,” Finley said. “But they’re always welcome back. They’re always going to be the ones that got things started for us, and we’re headed in the right direction. I’m proud of them, and I love every one of them.”

The game started 13-0 in favor of Brownwood before the Lions’ offense even took the field. On second down during the first Big Spring possession, the shotgun snap went over quarterback Dylan Cantu’s head for a loss of 25. On third and 38, Cantu threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Big Spring’s next possession resulted in a three-and-out, followed by a punt that was returned for a touchdown. The score would move to 34-0 before the Steers got on the board.

Already down CJ Harris and Jeremiah Cooley at the wide receiver and cornerback position entering the game, Big Spring lost fellow wide receiver and defensive back Leon Mathews for the game. Daniel Luna, who plays the same positions, was also in and out of the game with an injury. Senior Rene Villa, who has been the one constant in the secondary for the Steers throughout the year, was forced into the offense and caught Big Spring’s first touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Cantu.

Up 44-7 at halftime, Brownwood returned the second half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 51-7. Both teams would score once more to get the final to 57-13 with Big Spring’s second touchdown coming on a 28-yard pass from Cantu to Luna.

