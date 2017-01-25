Big Spring HS Speech and Debate teams sweep cross-examination district meet

For the 16th year in a row, the Big Spring High School Speech and Debate team will be sending representatives to the University Interscholastic League Cross-Examination State Meet.

The teams of Seth Hamby with Alexess Sosa, Gabriel Williams, and Daniel Luna placed first and second respectively at the District 5 4A Cross-Examination Meet to qualify.

“Cross-examination is a bit different from most events,” coach Jennifer Adams said. “Only two teams in the district qualify for the State Meet.”