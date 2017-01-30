Big Spring inmate returned back to custody

An inmate who walked away from the Federal Prison Camp in Big Spring over the weekend has been returned to custody, officials said this morning.

Inmate Robert Taylor was discovered missing from the facility shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Chris M. Willoughby.

The U.S. Marshals Service, along with other law enforcement agencies, were notified and an internal investigation was initiated, the prison camp news release stated.

Taylor, 31, is serving a 210-month sentence for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, and aiding and abetting.

Willoughby said this morning that Taylor was recaptured and returned to the prison camp at about 7:45 this morning.

The camp, which is a separate entity from the larger Federal Correctional Institute in Big Spring, is a minimum security facility that houses approximately 200 male prisoners.