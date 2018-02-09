Big Spring ISD Board updates public

The Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees met Thursday to discuss new and ongoing items on the agenda for the month of February.

Dr. Raemi Thompson reported on goal progress measures. Thompson first reported NWEA progress measures for the district.

“Although we're not seeing a lot of gains in the data, we now have a measure so students and teachers can see where they are,” said Thompson.

At Marcy Elementary, students are testing at 32 percent on grade level. Kindergarten students at Moss Elementary are 30 percent on grade level, and scores for other grades are one point under the district average. Reading at Washington has gone from 38 percent to 36 percent, which is still on grade level. Goliad went from 44 percent to 42 percent. Big Spring Intermediate is at 38 percent. Junior High 8th graders went up from 38 percent to 39 percent, and 7th grade scores went from 38 percent to 39 percent.

Thompson closed this topic by saying she “doesn't feel the district is losing ground” but is talking to principals and PLC's to see how these scores can be improved.

