Big Spring ISD interim superintendent Johnny Tubb settles into new position

New BSISD interim superintendent Johnny Tubb is beginning to make himself at home here in Big Spring. Tubb took over the district on December 11 of last year, after former superintendent Chris Wigington's term ended.

“I'd just finished an interim position at Dawson ISD in Welch, TX before coming here. Being part of this district is very rewarding and it's nice to be involved with all the great things and great people here. I've been around this district but never as an insider until now,” said Tubb.

As of the 2016-2017 school year, BSISD had nine schools in their district and 3,917 students. It is the largest school system in the tri-county area.

“There's a preconceived notion among many people that BSISD is not held in the same esteem as neighboring schools in nearby districts. One of the things I've learned since I've been here is that is just totally wrong. I've been visiting with all staff about school climate and the fact we've had many many good things going on in this district; we need to get out in front and let people know what a great district we do have,” said Tubb.

