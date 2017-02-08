Big Spring ISD: Renovation of kindergarten center on tap for next trustee meeting

A facelift might be in the future for the old Anderson Kindergarten Center.

Trustees with the Big Spring Independent School District will consider using some of the leftover 2010 and 2011 Bond Series money to renovate the aging structure in preparation to house the district’s alternative education placement program.

Trustees are scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, in the Big Spring High School board room, 707 11th place.