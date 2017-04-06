Big Spring ISD teacher receives VFW’s Teacher of the Year award

A long-time Big Spring ISD teacher received the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) District 25’s Teacher of the Year award to honor her excellence in teaching and patriotism.

“Thank you so much for being here and sharing this with me,” an emotional Big Spring Junior High School seventh grade social studies teacher Tabitha Barbee said to the group of students who were in the audience. “I am nothing without y’all. God has blessed me with a job that I absolutely love. I know sometimes it’s hard, it’s hard, and none of this would be possible for any of us to enjoy our education or to come to school if not for the brave men and women like Mr. (Melvin) Parker or Mr. (David) Leonard and Mr. (Johnny) DeLeon. Our service men and women are the backbone of our country, and we need to be thankful and grateful and thank God for them every single day of our lives.”

A 26-year career teacher, Barbee received the award from both VFW Post 2013 and District level Wednesday afternoon in the junior high school library in front of an audience of students, district administrators, and her peers.

According to David Leonard, VFW Post Commander for 2013, the honor recognizes her “outstanding performance of a innovative and passionate educator, your enthusiastic approach to teaching and commitment to learning.”