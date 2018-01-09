Big Spring man killed in 2-car crash in New Mexico

Authorities say a Texas man is dead after a head-on car crash in New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say 26-year-old Robert Granado of Big Spring was declared dead at the scene of Sunday morning's accident on U.S. 285.

They say Granado was driving a sedan at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the other lanes and struck an SUV.

A passenger in Granado's car was transported to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment while the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital in Santa Fe. The names of the injured weren't immediately released. State Police say the crash remains under investigation.