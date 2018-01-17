Big Spring man sentenced for 2015 kidnapping

A Big Spring man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping.

According to reports from the Howard County Sheriff's Office, Zyon Gonzalez, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in 118th District Court for the offense, which took place Sept. 17, 2015.

"Apparently this was kind of a deal where the victim was giving him a ride home, and he took it a little bit further and basically wouldn't let her leave," said Sheriff Stan Parker. "He held her against her will for a while, and after she got out, she was able to report it to us."

Parker said the incident began at a local bar.

"They were leaving a bar, and he approached her for a ride, and the victim did (give Gonzalez a ride)," said the sheriff. "He took it a step further and wouldn't let her leave."

Parker said Gonzalez used a knife in the kidnapping.

"He pulled a pocketknife and used that to threaten her," he said.

Gonzalez was also being held on a charge of aggravated sexual assault in connection with the incident, according to a criminal records check.