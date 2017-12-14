Big Spring music store expansion

A local music store has opened a new location in the Spring Town Plaza shopping center. Gary B's Music store has called Spring Town Plaza, formerly known as the Big Spring Mall, home for the last seven years. Owner of Gary B's, Gary Barrington, moved to Big Spring from Nashville, Tenn., where he worked as a professional musician for 42 years. After retiring from his musical career, he decided to open up his own music store.

“This is our third location in the mall and we keep growing, so we need more inventory and space,” said Barrington.

The music store was in its most recent location for a little over two years. The decision to move to a larger space was made for the purpose of enhancing the experience of store shoppers.

