Big Spring native named division head in TN comptroller’s office

Tennessee State Comptroller Justin P. Wilson recently announced that Susan Gullette had been named the Director of the Comptroller’s Division of Property Assessments (DPA).

“I am confident in Susan’s leadership, and I’m very pleased that she has embraced the opportunity to further improve our Division of Property Assessments,” Wilson said. “I have no doubt that Susan is the right person to help our office achieve its mission of making government work better for all Tennesseans.”

