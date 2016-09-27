Big Spring Police issue statement on complaint of employee acting improperly towards a student

From the Big Spring Police Department

On the 22 of September 2016, Big Spring Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Law Enforcement Center to meet with a parent in regards to allegations of suspicious activity involving a janitor at Moss Elementary and his child. The parent informed officers that his child claimed he or she was given money from a janitor while in the restroom and that the janitor had cover his or her mouth to prevent him or her from screaming.

The case was immediately forwarded to the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and contact was made with the Big Spring Independent School District. The child was taken the following morning to Midland, Texas where an interview was conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center personnel. The child made no outcry indicating any inappropriate contact with the janitor.

The janitor in question along with a teachers-aide were both interviewed and their statements of the incident were taken. Detectives met with school officials and obtained all video recordings in question at the time of the incident. The videos revealed the child entering the restroom and the janitor never left the cafeteria while continuing to work. The videos further showed the janitor saw the child crying in the snack bar line and the janitor gave a teacher's aid money to give to the child.

The statements taken by detectives of the janitor and teachers-aide were both corroborated by the videos. It has been determined that the janitor did provide the child money through the teacher's aide to make a purchase within the snack bar because he had witnessed the child crying and no criminal offense occurred.

Understandably this case has caused emotional response through social media, but the Big Spring Police Department urges our citizens to wait for the facts prior to jumping to conclusions.

Chad Williams Chief of Police