Big Spring ready to kick off Homecoming Week

Big Spring students and faculty are gearing up for this year's Homecoming Spirit Week. Members of Big Spring High School student council are putting together activities for the week leading up to the homecoming football game that will take place Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m against the Graham Steers. “Students and faculty get really into spirit week which includes class competitions, voting for homecoming king and queen, and dress-up days,” said student council advisor Porsha Bryant.

Spirit Week began with homecoming finalist voting on September 25th and will continue through the 27th. Nominations for homecoming king and queen have already been turned in and the winner will be announced during halftime at Friday night's game. “In addition to homecoming king and queen, a band beau and sweetheart will also be selected this year out of 16 female and 16 male finalists,” said Bryant.

Dress-up days begin October 3rd and this year's themes include titles like “who is the strongest steer?”...”big spring steers are ready for battle!”...and “big spring steers are more dynamic!” to name a few. To show their school spirit, students and faculty will dress according to the theme of that day.