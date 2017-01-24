Big Spring Refinery donates $71,489 and change to United Way campaign

Alon USA Big Spring Refinery officials donated $71,489.86 to the United Way 2016 campaign.

The donation was $10,000 more than expected said Meghan F. Bias, the new executive director of the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County,

“This shows what community support can do not only for the United Way but for the community as a whole,” she said.

Under the leadership of Jessica Rivera, chairman for the Alon USA United Way campaign, the Big Spring refinery and its employees have more than doubled they’re contribution to the local United Way from $32,573 in 2010 to $71,489.86.

“This is really employee driven,” said Jeff Brorman, plant refinery manager. “The company kicks in extra. We donate about 50 cents per dollar.”