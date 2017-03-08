Big Spring Steers prevail over Indians 8-6 in close match
BIG SPRING, TX
The Big Spring Steer varsity baseball team battled it out with the Seminole Indians last night in Steer Park, where they came out with an 8-6 win.
The Steers racked up a total of 16 hits for the night. Noah Gonzales, Aaron Olague and Cameron Mikels lead Big Spring in offense, collecting three hits apiece.
Up next, The Steers will co-host the 22nd Annual West Texas Classic this weekend. The tournament kicks off this Thursday with a game against Pecos at 12:30 p.m, and against Alpine at 5:30. On Friday, the Steers will play Midland High JV at 2 p.m. To conclude the tournament, on Saturday Big Spring will face off with Slaton at 2 p.m. All of these games will take place at Steer Park.
