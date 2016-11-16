Big Spring swept in home opener

The Big Spring Lady Steers fell to the Stanton Lady Buffaloes Tuesday, 72-48.

The first quarter started 21-10 favoring Stanton on the strength of fouls and free throws. Stanton only made four baskets, but got to the charity stripe 16 times, making 13 of them. Stanton’s Payge Grable did most of the damage, converting on 9-of-11 from the line.

The lead grew to 42-21 before Big Spring’s Amber Martinez hit a three as the halftime buzzer sounded. It was another quarter dominated by fouls and free throws, and Big Spring head coach Lacy Parker said the team was a bit nervous, and that the first home game in the new system helped contribute to more fouls than she would have liked to see.

Kayleigh Penny led the Lady Steers with 16 points, and Alexis Starr contributed with 11 points as the other Lady Steer in double figures. Stanton’s Alyssa Peterson led all scorers with 26 points.

Big Spring will travel to Brownfield Saturday for their next matchup. Parker said despite the tough start, a schedule filled with good teams will make her team better when the district schedule rolls around.

Steers lose to Lake View, 81-53

The Big Spring Steers couldn’t handle the full-court press last night, and turnovers on their own half led to easy layups and an eventual easy win for the boys of San Angelo Lake View.

“Honestly, it was a lot of selfishness,” Big Spring head coach Nicolas Tyerman said. “It was a lot of people wanting to go one on one and dribble the ball too much. We’ve actually been able to break tougher presses than that. We faced San Angelo Central in a scrimmage, we faced Abilene High in a scrimmage, Greenwood pressed us. All those scrimmages should have prepared us for that. They’ve seen it, and we saw flashes. When we ran the press breaks like we were supposed to, we got wide open layups. They’re not more athletic than us, they’re not quick with it, it’s just us being stubborn and just catching it wanting to go.”

Desptie the large turnover differential between the two teams, Big Spring went into the locker room at halftime down only 13 at 43-30. It was a bad third quarter that doomed the Steers and Lake View outscored them 18-5 in the frame and took a 61-35 lead into the fourth. Foul trouble made it nearly impossible for a Big Spring comeback, and Lake View came away with the 81-53 win.

Jeremiah Rushin led Big Spring with 19 points, and Dimas Garcia and Jeremiah Cooley each had 10 points.

Next up for the Steers is Pecos on Friday.