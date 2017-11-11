Big Spring VA scores 1-star Quality of Care rating

The West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring received a 1-star rating out of 5 possible stars from the Veterans Health Administration last week. The low rating was assessed using the VHA's "Strategic Analytics For Improvement and Learning," or SAIL, assessment.

In a statement issued by the Big Spring VA, hospital director Kalautie JangDhari said "West Texas VA Health Care System has worked diligently to improve its quality of care metrics and is performing better in nine of 23 rated health care measures since last year. These include registered nurse turnover rates, primary and specialty care provider performance and mental health continuity of care.

"WTVAHCS will continue working to provide Veterans the best health care possible. To that end, we have recently hired three new mental health providers and are mounting a host of other improvement initiatives, include creating a more robust orientation program for new providers and looking at ways to better manage patients’ chronic illnesses through primary care."

Several questions to local- and state-level VA officials about reasons for the low score, including a list of the local VA Medical Center's ratings in the 23 metrics mentioned by JangDhari, were left unanswered.