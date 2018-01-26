Big Spring's spellers

BSJH had 29 students qualify for the school's bee held on Tuesday, January 23rd with words ranging from “blanket” to “uncoquettish” The Bee was an oral competition with each student spelling his or her word aloud in front of their peers, an announcer, parents, and three judges. After multiple rounds, three students tied for 2nd place and one was named champion. A tie breaker was conducted for those tied for second. The top four contestants are as follows: Ananya Limaye (1st place) , Gissele Holguin (2nd place), Emily Kocak (3rd place) and Emma Miracle (4th place).

Big Spring Intermediate and Goliad Elementary also held bees. Top finishers include:

Big Spring Intermediate – Austin Reynes (1st place), Isaiah Diaz (2nd place)

Goliad - Kandace Gonzales (1st place), Caliana Moreno (2nd place) and Emma Walker (3rd place)