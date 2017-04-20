Blood drive, fundraisers to benefit local woman

The Home Hospice community is rallying around one of their own this week by holding a blood drive with United Blood Services (UBS) and two fundraisers in an employee’s honor.

Ermelinda Henderson, a Home Hospice employee and Big Spring resident recently diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), has had multiple blood transfusions since her diagnosis. According to event organizer Tina Hinojosa, the blood drive and multiple fundraisers held in Henderson’s honor are to help as medical bills grow.

“We are just trying to get her credits because she has had about 15 units (of blood) and she is still going to need more,” explained Hinojosa.

The blood drive, held this Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Home Hospice, 111 E. 7th, will help credit back Henderson’s transfusion account.

In addition to the UBS blood drive, Hinojosa along with Henderson’s sister Clarissa Teichman and employees of Home Hospice will be hosting a luncheon and a dance at the Eagle’s Lodge, 703 W 3rd, this Saturday, April 22, to raise money for Henderson’s medical expenses. The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be $10 a plate. The dance complete with a DJ will be held later that night from 8 p.m. to midnight with single tickets costing $7 and $12 per couple.

For more information about the blood drive, the luncheon, or the dance, call Hinojosa at 432-230-6378.

To sign up for an appointment, call 877-UBS-HERO or go to www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: ermelinda). Donors will receive Hero in Me points as well as a free cholesterol check.