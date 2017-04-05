Blood drive scheduled for Monday at HC

Howard College is teaming up with United Blood Services (UBS) next week to help save local lives. On Monday, April 10, Howard College will be hosting UBS in the Student Union Building Fireplace Room from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a blood drive. To sign up ahead of time, which is encouraged, those interested can call 877-UBS-HERO or go to bloodhero.com. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weight at least 110 pounds, and be in good health to donate. Donors between 16 and 22 must meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit form signed by a parent or guardian. The permit can be found online at www.unitedbloodservices.org.