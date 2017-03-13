Blood drive set for Friday

United Blood Services (UBS) and the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care will host a community blood drive Friday.

United Blood Services is looking to replenish its shelves for O- and O+ blood, but all blood types are still needed. The drive will be held in the BloodMobile in front of the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care facility, 3701 Wasson, from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up ahead of time, which is encouraged, those interested can call 877-UBS-HERO or go to www.bloodhero.com

Donors must be at least 16 years old, weight at least 110 pounds, and be in good health to donate.

Donors between 16 and 22 must meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit form signed by a parent or guardian. The permit can be found online at www.unitedbloodservices.org.