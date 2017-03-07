Blood drive set for St. Patrick’s Day

United Blood Services will host a blood drive on Friday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — at the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care.

“This is a new blood drive in that we haven’t been there before,” said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative. “It is a wonderful facility. We’ve teamed up with them and they have a lot of things donated for us. It’s going to be really cool for the donors and it’s on Saint Patrick’s Day so I thought we could make it even more fun.”

The drive will be held in the BloodMobile in front of the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care facility, 3701 Wasson, from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up ahead of time, which is encouraged, those interested can call 877-UBS-HERO or go to bloodhero.com. Grace encourages those who are signed up ahead of time to complete the UBS questionnaire the day of their appointment for a quicker donation.

For more information visit www.unitedbloodservices.org.