Blood drive slated for next Friday

Two Big Spring staples are teaming up to ensure the community has a fun and safe 4th of July holiday. KBEST and Back in Motion Chiropractic, along with United Blood Services, are hosting a community blood drive next Friday complete with prizes, food, and local celebrities.

“KBEST has partnered with Back in Motion for years,” said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative with United Blood Services. “KBEST is giving away all kinds of stuff including Pops in the Park t-shirts. There are a ton of people in need, and its a perfect partnership coming into the July 4th holiday because the blood need is so high. It's a great time to donate.”

Two bloodmobiles will be in the Back in Motion parking lot, 1113 S. Scurry, accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.