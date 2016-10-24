Bloom assures voters election results will be legit
Monday, October 24, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Howard County Elections Administrator Saundra Bloom has a different view than Donald Trump of the upcoming general election.
While Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has made headlines with his repeated claim that the election has been "rigged" in favor of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, Bloom assures voters that Howard County election results will be on the up and up.
