Bloom to retire as election administrator
By:
Lyndel Moody
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
After 11 years on the job and 26 years working for Howard County, Election Administrator Saundra Bloom has decided to call it a day at the office.
Bloom will retire at the end of this year.
“I have throughly enjoyed it, working with all people,” Bloom said. “It’s been a great experience.”
The Howard County Election Commission is expected to officially accept Bloom’s retirement notice when members meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at the County Judge’s conference room, located in the Howard County Courthouse. Also on the agenda, an appointment for a new election administrator is expected to be made.
