Bloom to retire as election administrator

After 11 years on the job and 26 years working for Howard County, Election Administrator Saundra Bloom has decided to call it a day at the office.

Bloom will retire at the end of this year.

“I have throughly enjoyed it, working with all people,” Bloom said. “It’s been a great experience.”

The Howard County Election Commission is expected to officially accept Bloom’s retirement notice when members meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at the County Judge’s conference room, located in the Howard County Courthouse. Also on the agenda, an appointment for a new election administrator is expected to be made.