Bond result too close to call, Texas amendments all pass

By a very narrow margin, the $4 million bond proposal for Coahoma schools appears to have passed, but outstanding ballots mean the result is still uncertain.

Following Tuesday's election, unofficial numbers released by the Howard County Elections Office via its Facebook page showed that, with 395 total votes on the issue, 200 had voted in favor of the bond, while 195 had voted against it. Those totals indicate that the "for" vote was 50.63 percent, while the "against" vote was 49.37 percent.

Seven proposed State of Texas Constitutional amendments were also on the ballot, and all seven seem to have passed by wide margins both locally and on the state level.

Howard County Elections Administrator Jodi Duck said that a few outstanding ballots-by-mail and one provisional ballot have yet to be counted.

"Any results that I give out are unofficial until that entity running the election canvasses. We're trying to do (the canvass) on Saturday," she said. "The issue is that I still have ballots-by-mail that are still coming in due to the deadline change from Sept. 1. So we're going to have to reconvene the ballot board, because those came in after they met yesterday morning. So they're going to have to come in and count those last few ones just to make sure that all the numbers are counted."

Coahoma ISD Superintendent Amy Jacobs said the district is waiting for before commenting on the election results.

"The Coahoma ISD board of trustees and administration want to thank everyone who participated in the $4 million bond election held Tuesday. Currently, CISD is waiting on the final mail in ballots to be counted to see if the unofficial tally from Tuesday’s election changes," Jacobs said in a press release issued this morning. "As of now, the bond has passed by five votes. CISD is very grateful for the trust shown by the public to allow us to invest these monies wisely to prepare for the future education of our students."

