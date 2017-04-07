Book club to discuss Solar by Ian McEwan Saturday

Solar by Ian McEwan will be the topic of discussion at a book club event held Saturday at the Train Car Cigar Bar.

The discussion will be lead by UTPB Professor Rebecca Babcock and is part of larger research study about the culture of energy production in the Permian Basin.

The book club is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m.

Babcock and Associate Professor Jason Lagapa have been awarded an $83,799 Humanities Initiatives Grant from the National Endowment for the study. The two are serving as co-directors of the grant and are, along with program coordinator Kristen Figgins, implementing several initiatives, including writing workshops, book clubs, and a speaker series to help promote understanding Permian Basin’s energy and economic resources from a humanistic perspective.

“These initiatives, collectively titled “Boom or Bust: A Collection and Study of Energy Narratives,” will pay particular attention to economic growth cycles and downturns and the toll such volatility has on local inhabitants,” according to a written statement from Babcock. “The project will also explore the cultural importance of petroleum to this local region and to the nation as a whole. In addition, the project will highlight the many forms of energy production — including wind, solar and nuclear-powered sources — that already make Permian Basin’s economic infrastructure diverse”