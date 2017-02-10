Borden Co. girl fares well at Fort Worth Stock Show

Borden County girl’s hard work paid off at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo recently. Aubree Blissard, a 4-H member from Borden County, exhibited the 1st place heifer in the Junior Simmental Heifer Show on Jan. 23.

“Aubree has been in 4-H since she was in third grade, but she started showing animals when she was three,” said Amanda Blissard, Aubree’s mother. “She started showing mini herefords when she was four.”

The 10 year old competed among junior exhibitors from 238 counties around the state while in Fort Worth. According to Amanda, Aubree has gone many years to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

