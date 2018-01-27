A bounty of blessings: Parkview residents take to the streets to fill up local Blessing Boxes

The residents of Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center, located on 3200 Parkway, went out Friday. Jan. 26 to fill up the blessing boxes that provide those is rough situations with a little blessing. The residents themselves donated to the box with food, diapers, and other assorted goods.

“The residents know they are fortunate to have three meals, a warm bed,” said Parkview Activities Director Laurie Martinez. “They thought of this all on their very own, and just wanted to do this as a way to give back.”