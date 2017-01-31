Boy Scout food drive a success

Isaiah 58, a local food distribution charitable organization, as well as the West Texas Food Bank, got an influx of food this weekend from some local youngsters.

“We’re out here today in front of of H-E-B raising food for the West Texas Food Bank and Isaiah 58,” said Zackary Mullins, district executive of the Lone Star District of the Buffalo Trail Council for the Boy Scouts. “Our goal this year is to raise 15,000 pounds of food, and we are well on our way to doing that across the council. We have locations in Big Spring, Odessa, Midland, Andrews, Alpine...all across our council here in west Texas, and we are doing a fantastic job.”

Mullins said the Big Spring location brought in more than 1,500 pounds of food alone, as well as about $340 in cash donations. The drive ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Right now, we’re working on cart number seven or eight here in Big Spring,” said Mullins with about half an hour left to go in the drive. “We won’t have a final tally council-wide until the food bank weighs it in. Last year we did 12,500, the year before we did 10,000. This year we’re hoping to break 15,000.”