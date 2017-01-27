Boy Scouts to collect canned food Saturday

The Big Spring Boy Scouts of the Buffalo Trail are heading into 2017 making sure that everyone has food on their plate. This Saturday, the local group will be attempting to hit their goal of raising 15,000 pounds of food for West Texas Food Bank at the Big Spring H-E-B.

“The goal is for the year for the entire Buffalo Trail Council,” said group leader Gary Tidwell. “Some of (the groups) actually started in December but the end date for the drive is Saturday.”

The boys will be taking both food and monetary donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in front of H-E-B. Tidwell encourages those who are interested in donating but are unable to get to the grocery store, to reach out to him at 432-213-2321. The group will be accepting non-perishable items only.