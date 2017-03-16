Boys & Girls Club to have big week

Next week is big doings at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s called ‘Boys and Girls Club Week of Big Spring," said Club Director Duane Shackelford. “That’s going to start on March 20 and it’s going to go through the 25th. On that Friday we’re going to have an Open House. The whole public is invited. We’re actually going to have hamburgers and hot dogs on that day, and we’re going to have carnival-type games. We’ll have regular Boys and Girls Club type games: They’ll play games in the gym and they’ll do arts and crafts.”

The event will also feature door prizes and give-aways from various local businesses, he said.

“Each kid is going to go home with a free ice cream from Sonic,” he said. “We’re also going to have some $5 and $10 gift cards from other places for those who come in, just to try to attract the general public into our facility.”

Shackelford said the event is intended as a celebration of the Boys and Girls Club, and to spread awareness of the Club and the programs it offers.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 432-267-8239.