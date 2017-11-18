Breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Having trouble getting into the holiday spirit?

A breakfast with both Santa and his Mrs. Claus might be exactly what you need to get into a more festive mood this year. Children and adults are invited to the Heritage Museum of Big Spring for the annual “Breakfast with Santa” event this Saturday Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost of the event is $3 per child and this includes breakfast, Christmas craft projects, and the traditional decorated sugar cookie.