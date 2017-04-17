BSAA show to bring artist from around West Texas

The Big Spring Art Association’s Area Wide Art Show is set to bring in artists from all around West Texas to show off their artwork at the Heritage Museum.

The annual exhibition that starts on May 6 at the museum is open to to anyone who wishes to participate and has original artwork that they would like to enter.

“In the area-wide show, we try to get in touch with the surrounding towns, and anyone who wants to be a part of it is welcome,” said Sandee Lockhart, President of the Big Spring Art Association.

One of many events the Art Association holds, the show welcomes all kinds of traditional artwork from oil and acrylic paintings to sculpture and photography.

There will be awards granted to first and second place in each category as well as an overall best in show. Ribbons will also be given for third place, Honorable Mention and People’s Choice.

Some restrictions include it must be original art work meaning no reproductions or copies of published photographs, and must be no larger than 40 inches on either side of the frame. The artwork needs to have been completed in the past two years, and the association reserves the right to refuse any entries.

For anyone who plans to enter artwork Art Association members pay $10 per entry and non members pay $15 per entry. If interested in joining the Big Spring Art Association it is only a $20 annual charge, and $15 for students and anyone can join at anytime before the show.

Anyone interested in entering work into the show should bring their work to the Heritage Museum on May 6 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m, the opening day of the show. If you have any questions regarding the show you can contact Sandee Lockhart at b-slockhart@live.com or by phone 432-263-4155, and you can find more information about the Big Spring Art Association from their Facebook.