BSFTA event returns Saturday

It’s almost time to fire up the grill.

The Big Spring Food Truck Association (BSFTA) will be at the Heart of the City Park Saturday night to provide entertainment, music, and, of course, food to warm up the holiday spirit.

Bad weather last Saturday prompted the association to postpone its monthly food-truck event which was being held in conjunction with the Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade.

Trucks and vendors will be set up from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Christmas community parade begins at 5:30 p.m. The organization is giving out free hotdogs and hot chocolate and children 12 years or under will will receive a free bear. Also Santa will be stopping by to visit with children and be available for photographs.

Christmas music for the evening will be provided DJ Adriel Saldivar.