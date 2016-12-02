BSFTA holds monthly event this Saturday at Heart of the City Park

After a weekend full of Christmas spirit, the Big Spring Food Truck Association (BSFTA) will be continuing the holiday festivities by hosting a night full of food, music, vendors, and Santa Claus himself after the Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade wraps this Saturday. From 4 – 11 p.m., BSFTA will hold their monthly food-truck event at the Heart of the City Park.

“We’ve been planning it for after the parade,” said Linda Burchett, BSFTA member and part-owner of the Wright’s Grill food truck. “We will have Santa, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and each child twelve and under will get a bear. This is a way for kids to get to see Santa after the parade and take a picture.”

According to Burchett, Wright’s Grill, Double L BBQ, Kelly’s Kettle Corn and Fox’s BBQ will be on site serving up their cuisine. The event will also have 15 local craft vendors and a face painter.For those looking to eat before the parade, which begins at 5:30, the event will begin at 4 p.m. with food-trucks and vendors open at that time. In addition to shopping and food, the event will also have a live DJ.