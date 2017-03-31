BSHS academic team earns 2nd place at district meet

Big Spring High School finished in second overall at the District 5-4A Academic UIL competition held last week on the campus of Big Spring High School.

“While I am disappointed that the Big Spring Journalism team didn’t get first, I still stand by everything we accomplished that day,” junior competitor Britney Tan said. “I can’t wait to go to regionals for my third year in a row and I hope I can do good enough to represent my school at state.”

Joining Tan in competing in the journalism events at the 4A Regional University Interscholastic League Academic Meet in Lubbock will be Kendrick Kennemur who placed first in headline writing, and Alexess Sosa who placed second in editorial writing and second in feature writing. Tan, Sosa, and Seth Hamby completed a clean sweep in ready writing by placing first through third respectively.

In addition to placing in ready writing, Hamby was the district champion in informative speaking as well as social studies.

Joining Hamby in social studies are team members Armando Martinez and Gabriel Williams. Williams also placed first in current issues and events.

Hamby’s fellow speech team members also shared positive results. Senior Ashlan Armstrong qualified in both Lincoln-Douglas debate and persuasive speaking. Twin sister Andi Armstrong will also be attending the regional meet in informative speaking. Hayley Jenkins placed first in poetry interpretation.

Hamby, Sosa, Daniel Luna and William also racked up points for the district team in the cross-examination debate competitions where the two respective teams later advanced to the State Cross-Examination Meet.

Cody Bowen placed second in computer applications while Samantha Grace placed second in literary criticism. The Region 1-4A UIL Academic Meet will be held on the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, April 7-8.