BSHS band heads to area contest in next step to state

The Big Spring High School Steer band will march onto Lowrey Field in Lubbock at 2 p.m. Saturday in hopes of qualifying for another trip to state competition.

“This contest will have three music judges and two marching judges,” said Rocky Harris, Big Spring High School band director. “The biggest weight will be placed on the music, so our focus this week has been on the music.”

With 14 bands in contention at Area marching contest prelims, the BSHS band will have its work cut out to make it to the finals which will be held beginning at 6:45 later that night. Only seven bands will move on to finals, Harris said.