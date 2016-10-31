BSHS band places 4th at marching contest

LUBBOCK — In an oh so close competition, the Big Spring High School Steer Marching Band fell just shy of the mark to qualify for state marching contest this year.

The band tied for third place in standings at the UIL A Area Marching final this past Saturday held at Lowrey Field with Abilene Wylie High School. After consulting the judging sheets, three of the five contest judges placed Wylie higher, according to BSHS Band Director Rocky Harris, giving the Abilene band the slight nudge it needed to finish in the top three spots and thus a trip to state marching competition.

However, Harris said, the band left its best effort to date on the field that warm West Texas night.

“By far that was the band’s best performance this season,” Harris said. “The field was electrified when those kids came off. We were the last band to perform that night under the lights. When those kids left the field, it was filled with emotion and some of the kids were crying when they left that field because they were so emotional from the performance.”

Results of the UIL Area A competition were: Pecos, 1st; Greenwood, 2nd; Wyile, 3rd; Big Spring, 4th; Bushland, 5th; Monahans, 6th; and Denver City, 7th.