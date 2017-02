The Big Spring High School choir will host a dodgeball tournament this Monday at the YMCA as a fundraiser for its 2017 summer trip to New York City.

Sign ups for the tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. All ages can play but teams are limited to a maximum of 10 members. The cost is $10 per player. For more information, contact YMCA executive director Dathan Jones at 432-254-9949.